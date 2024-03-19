Media reports suggested that the Star Plus show Imlie will soon witness a revamp and the existing cast except the lead actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao will exit the show. Pinkvilla contacted the producer of the show Gul Khan to know more about the same. Read on to know her reaction and other details of the show.

Gul Khan confirms the revamp

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Gul Khan exclusively confirmed the news of Imlie undergoing a revamp. The Qubool Hai producer said, "Since Agastya is no more and Imlie married Surya, she will be moving to his house and that's how Surya's family will enter the show."

For the unversed, during the first season of Imlie, when Imlie married Aryan, the Tripathi family exited, paving the way for Rathores to take center stage. Similarly, in season 3, after Imlie gets married to Surya Reddy, the earlier family will exit while the Reddy family will take over.

Have a look at the recent promo of Imlie:

Ishika Vishwas to enter Imlie

Pinkvilla has exclusive character details of actress Ishika Vishwas who's all set to enter Imlie as a part of the Reddy family. The Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress will be seen playing the character of Anjali, a village girl. Surya's grandmother (Jaya Bhattacharya) is connected with Anjali and wants Surya to marry her. She keeps Ishika with her at their house. While Ishika grows up to dream about marrying Surya, he never pays heed to her.

Advertisement

It will be exciting to see Surya's family's reaction to the news of his marriage with Imlie. Subsequently, Ishika's character might develop evil traits in desperate attempts to win back Surya (Sai Ketan Rao).

When contacted, Ishika confirmed the news with Pinkvilla.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: IMLIE EXCLUSIVE: Is Sai Ketan Rao quitting show? Adrija Roy and producer Gul Khan reveal