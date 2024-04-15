Imlie has been entertaining audiences for the past four years. The show is running successfully due to its captivating storyline and constant performance on the TRP charts. It is currently in its third-generation leap. The show features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy respectively. In the recent episodes of the drama, Surya will be seen risking his life to rescue Imlie from the goons.

Imlie shocked at Surya’s sacrificing his life for her

The latest installments of Imlie witnessed Imlie leaving the Reddy house and Surya going behind her to get her back. She refuses to go with him citing the reason that she can’t live with the person who is responsible for her husband Agasthya’s death. This makes Surya record his confession as he no longer wants to stay in guilt of being responsible for Agasthya’s demise.

Now, a highlight from the recent episode of Imlie uploaded on the official handle of StarPlus depicts Surya taking the bullet for Imlie. It begins with Imlie and Surya going their separate ways after stepping out of the police station. As Imlie moves forward, she gets surrounded by goons who threaten to take her life. They are about to press the trigger when Surya arrives and gets shot instead. Imlie is perplexed at what Surya did for her. She starts recalling the moment when she lost Agasthya and starts feeling as if she will end up losing Surya too.

While police catch the goons who try to leave the scene after committing the crime, Surya is rushed to hospital. It will now be interesting to see how Imlie will develop a soft corner for Surya, who is fighting for his life after getting shot.

The caption of the promo reads, “Surya ne khud ki jaan ki parwaah na kar ke Imlie ki jaan bachaayi hai! Ab aage kya hoga Imlie ki kahani mein? (Surya saved Imlie without giving a thought about his own life. What will happen next in Imlie’s story?)”

Take a look at the teaser of Imlie here:

About Imlie



Imlie aired for the first time in November 2020. The current cast of the show includes Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists. It is backed by Gul Khan under her banner 4 Lions Films. The drama series can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

