Fahmaan Khan, known for his performances in the TV series Imlie is among the popular actors in the entertainment industry. Fahmaan has captivated the audience with his stylish appearance and acting skills for years. Currently, he is enjoying a break with the conclusion of his previous show, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. On the occasion of Eid, the popular actor shared a video on his social media and it’s the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Fahmaan Khan shares a glimpse from the Eid celebration

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Imlie actor shared a cute video of his family celebrating Eid. On this auspicious occasion of Eid, everyone hugs each other and exchanges Eid Mubarak wishes. However, Fahmaan Khan was unable to join his family in celebrating the festival. Therefore, his family hugged a pillow with his picture on it and wished him Eid Mubarak. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, he wrote, “This is gotta be the cutest thing I saw yesterday.”

Fahmaan Khan’s Eid celebration

The 33-year-old is also known for his grounded nature and connection with the audience. Fahmaan has always celebrated Eid with warmth and tradition. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, he said, “I will be heading for Namaz after waking up. I will celebrate Eid with my friends and family. I can't wait to have kheer and Biryani."

Recalling his childhood memories, he stated, “We were almost 35 people, and all of us would receive Eidi. After enjoying the biryani in the evening, we would step out onto the street to play cricket.”

More about Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan began his career as a model and since then has worked with several brands. He started his acting journey as a junior artist in the movie 3 Idiots. Later, he got a role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actor made a cameo appearance in Yeh Vaada Raha, followed by another cameo role in the TV serial Kundali Bhagya. However, his character in the show ended suddenly. Fahmaan then quickly bagged roles in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, followed by Imlie and Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii. He made his directional debut with a music video Ishq Ho Gaya sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself opposite Sumbul Touqeer.

