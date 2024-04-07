Imlie star Sai Ketan Rao aka Suraj shares his diet secrets; reveals favorite cuisine

Imlie is consistently performing well on the ratings chart. The show has often piqued the interest of the audience with its compelling developments in the storyline. At present, the drama is in its third generational leap with Sai Ketan Rao playing the double lead role of Agasthya as well as Surya Pratap Reddy. The show has not just managed to entertain the viewers but has also given a unique identity to the actors associated with it and Sai is no different. Recently, the handsome hunk did a What I Eat In A Day segment with India Forums wherein he offered insights into his daily meals, snacks, beverages, and whatnot.

What is Sai Ketan Rao’s go-to breakfast?

When questioned what is the first meal of the day that he likes to dig in, Sai stated, “It is an all-healthy breakfast that is salad, pancakes without sugar and made out of ragi and yeah, protein shake.” He also tagged himself as a blessed soul who doesn’t gain easily.

Sneak peek into Sai Ketan Rao’s cheat meal

Speaking about how his cheat day looks like, the 29-year-old actor disclosed that on days when he allows himself to have some indulgent foods, he loves to eat biryani, sushi, and stuff like pani puri. He listed biryani, ice cream, soup, and chicken as the meals that fulfill his midnight cravings.

Sai Ketan Rao’s 2-minute healthy recipe

The charming actor revealed that he doesn’t have any of his own innovations but loves to try cooking tutorials that he watches on Instagram. He shared one such recipe for a healthy cake where a small amount of ragi, corn flour, maida, vanilla essence, chocolate, and choco chips are mixed to form a paste and then microwaved for 15 seconds.

Take a look at this Instagram post by Sai Ketan Rao:

Which food can Sai Ketan Rao quit?

Being a hardcore foodie, Sai said that there is no food item that he can quit. He also disclosed his obsession with Sushi which he started eating some 3-4 years back. The Three Half Bottles actor quoted Khichdi as his comfort food.

Talking about one food item he has been ordering a lot these days, the actor said that he is presently eating a lot of seafood, especially prawns. He also expressed his desire to explore more dishes from Bohemian cuisine.

Sai Ketan Rao’s favorite cuisine

Sai called Asian cuisine his favorite cuisine and chose Sushi as his favorite dish under the same. Giving some health tips to his fans, the Beyond Breakup star asked his followers to eat good food, wake up at 6 AM, and have fruits, protein shakes, and two eggs, if they are non-vegetarian.

About Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao started off his career with a small role in a Telugu short film titled Devil In Disguise. He appeared in several South films before foraying into TV with Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali in 2021. The actor featured as the protagonist in the show Chashni also. He joined the popular daily, Imlie in 2023. The show stars him opposite Adrija Roy and is backed by Gul Khan.

