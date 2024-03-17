Pinkvilla is back with an exclusive update from the world of television. Star Plus will soon roll out a new show with a unique story with popular actor Ankit Gupta and Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe being roped in as the leads in the show. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about an exciting casting update in the show. Read on to know more.

Imlie fame Resham Shrivardhankar joins Ankit Gupta-Rutuja Bagwe's new show

As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Resham Shrivardhankar who impressed the audiences with her stint in Star Plus show Imlie will be seen returning to the channel for the new show, co-starring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe. A little birdie has informed us that the actress will play a negative role in the project.

When contacted, Resham said, "It is too soon to talk about the same."

More about Resham, Ankit, and Rutuja's new show

As per reports, Ankit Gupta's upcoming show is a remake of a project from a regional language. The show is tentatively titled Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The project was earlier said to have popular actors like Fahmaan Khan and Shivangi Khedkar, however, as the casting progressed, things with these actors didn't materialize. Thus, makers zeroed on Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe as the main leads.

More about Resham Shrivardhankar

Resham Shrivardhankar entered the Star Plus show Imlie as a grey character and was a great comic relief in the show. Fans loved Resham's camaraderie with Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. Shrivardhankar is known for her stint in projects like Pasant Ahe Mulgi, Ek Thi Begum, and The Golden Harvest among others.

More about Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe

Ankit Gupta rose to fame with his stint in Sadda Haq and Udaariyaan. His popularity doubled with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He was the first contestant from the controversial reality show to bag a lead role as soon as being evicted from the show.

Rutuja Bagwe is known for her stellar performances in projects like Hya Gojirwanya Gharat, Swamini, Mangalsutra, and Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta among others.

