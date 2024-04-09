Imlie Spoiler: Imlie sternly disagrees with Indira as she tries to change her name

Imlie is one of the most-watched shows on TV right now. The show, which is in its third generation leap, is captivating the attention of the viewers due to its compelling developments and unique turns in the storyline. Imlie features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy respectively. In the upcoming episodes of the drama, Surya’s aunt, Indira will try to force Imlie to change her identity, but she will remain adamant about not doing it, leading to a clash between the two.

Imlie doesn’t wish to change her name

The coming installments of Imlie will witness an argument between Imlie and Indira. Indira will ask Imlie to change her name as it is their family tradition. She says that as per a prediction from a priest, it would bring good fortune to the family too. When Imlie refuses to sacrifice her identity for mere family customs, Indira gives a strict order to Surya to get her wish fulfilled.

Surya suggests a name which doesn’t please Indira. She goes on to recall how some years back, a stubborn girl similar to Imlie tried walking on the same path which led to a major mishap.

Here’s a glimpse from the episode of Imlie:

The previous episodes of the show offered an interesting twist in the plot with Imlie getting married to Surya. She later learns about Surya’s affair with Anjali. This confuses Imlie and she wonders why Surya married her when he was in love with Anjali. She confronts Surya about the same but he doesn’t discuss anything about his past with her. Imlie, who doesn’t know Surya’s intention of marrying her, goes into further dilemma. However, she remains dedicated to finding the reason behind Surya choosing her over Anjali.

About Imlie

Imlie aired for the first time in November 2020. The current cast of the show includes Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists. It is backed by Gul Khan under her banner 4 Lions Films. The drama series can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

