Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta actor and bestie Mahesh Shetty says ‘I miss you a lot'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 38th birth anniversary, the industry friends, fans as well as his family members have been reminiscing memories of the talented actor. Sushant very swiftly transitioned from the TV to the 70mm screens. He played a supporting character in Star Plus show Tere Liye followed by his first lead role in Pavitra Rishta as Maanav and after that, there was no looking back for the actor.

On the special day, Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the day.

Mahesh Shetty wishes to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput always

Mahesh Shetty was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from Pavitra Rishta. However, their bond grew closer and they carried on their friendship even after the show for many years. In fact, minutes before Sushant's demise, he had called Mahesh Shetty. However, the call didn't connect and they couldn't speak.

Mahesh shared a picture of Sushant with other friends and wrote, "The heavens must be smiling today but I miss u a lotttttt and will always celebrate this day."

Have a look at Mahesh Shetty's post on Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Along with Mahesh Shetty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also remembered the late actor on the special day by posting a smiling pic of the MS Dhoni actor. The Jalebi actress shared a joyful pic of Rajput and also added a red heart along with the picture.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also shared a picture with the actor from the happier times. Probably expecting peace for the actor in heaven, Showik added a white heart emoticon along with the picture.

Have a look at Rhea and Showik's Instagram stories below-

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta's heartfelt post for late brother

The Dil Bechara actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also remembered her brother on the special day and posted a long heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous."

She added, " May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud.

3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path."

Have a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram post

Furthermore, recording a video, Shweta revealed that her parents lost their first son at a very young age and wanted their next child to be a baby boy. They took the spiritual route and prayed for a son, however, she was born on the day of Diwali. Her parents considered as lucky and called her Lakshmi ji.

She mentioned that her parents continued their prayers and a year later, Sushant was born. She wrote, "Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, mesmerizing everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes.

So, this little one was my Pithiya."

Have a look at Shweta's video here:

Sushant has many popular TV shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to his credit. His journey in the movie business was quite appreciated and his performances in Kai Po Che, Ms Dhoni, Kedarnath, and Chhichore were applauded.

