Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Rakesh Bedi falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 85,000: Report

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who has worked in notable television shows and also in Bollywood films has fallen victim to a cyber fraud. The actor made several transactions on a housing portal before realizing the accused was a scammer. He posed as an Army officer.

Rakesh Bedi loses Rs 85,000

Rakesh Bedi advertised his Pune apartment for sale on a housing portal. On December 25, the scammer, posing as a potential buyer, got in touch with Bedi. He called and asked for pictures of the property. The scammer even verified himself with forged government and army identification cards, complete with army uniform photographs.

After a day, the actor was informed that a senior officer was interested in purchasing his flat. He was instructed to initiate a transaction via GPay to facilitate the transaction through an Army account. The scammer also promised him a subsequent transfer of Rs 50,000. When the transaction did not reflect, Bedi informed the scammer.

Under the pretext of transferring the amount from an army account, the scammer told Bedi that both accounts needed to have a similar balance. Bedi was then asked to transfer the money to them, which he did. He also made an additional 25,000 and 10,000 transactions.

Bedi realized that he had fallen for a scam after three transactions. Soon, he requested a refund, but the scammer cut off all communication. On December 30, the actor filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police.

About Rakesh Bedi's career

Rakesh Bedi, a veteran actor in the entertainment industry with a career spanning decades, has appeared in both television and films. His illustrious career includes notable contributions to iconic shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Furthermore, he has left an indelible mark on the silver screen with memorable performances in films like Mera Damaad and Chashme Buddoor.

