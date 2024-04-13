Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian Television. The show, which has been bringing smiles to millions of faces for almost two decades now, gave overnight fame to a lot of new actors. Nidhi Bhanushali, who essayed the role of young Sonalika aka Sonu after replacing Jheel Mehta, is still remembered for her portrayal.

She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing thoughtful stuff for her admirers. Recently, the actress showed the best way to pass time at the airport.

Nidhi Bhanushali’s idea of spending free time at airport

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nidhi dropped a video wherein she is seen making a rainbow-colored crochet top and fingerless gloves while passing time at the airport. She takes the viewers through various stages of her creation in a few seconds.

The caption of her clip reads, “How do you kill time at airports? #slowfashionmovement #crochetaddict.”

Take a look at Nidhi’s Instagram reel:

Nidhi Bhanushali reportedly left TMKOC for he studies

The actress never shared what made her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, as per the sources via Times of India, Nidhi intended to concentrate on her university education after finishing her BA from an institution in Mumbai. She took her studies very seriously and chose to pursue further education overseas. The production house tried to sort things for her but the young lady couldn’t strike a balance between her shoots and studies, which is why she quit the show.

Nidhi does not leave a chance to hop on social media trends and showcase her talent. She is now a traveler and her Instagram feed is proof of the fact that she loves to explore new places and try out adventurous things.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for the last fifteen years. The show has an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Telefilms. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV.

ALSO READ: PICS: TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani shares heartfelt birthday moments; says ‘Thank you God for being so kind to me’