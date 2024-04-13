Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is going through a difficult situation. After her legal fight with producer Asit Kumar Modi, the actress is now dealing with a family emergency. Her sister, who is a special needs individual is hospitalized and on ventilator support. Talking to a news portal, she informed that she is traveling to her hometown to take care of her.

Jennifer Mistry Banswal’s sister in critical condition

In a conversation with ETimes, the actress said, “I am going to my home town as my younger sister, who is a special needs person, is on a ventilator and I have to be with her.” Jennifer Mistry also revealed that she has the responsibility of seven girls in her maternal home as her brother passed away. So, she is having a hard time managing everything. She also mentioned that it was during his brother’s demise that the AAsiit Modi incident happened.

Check out this video of Jennifer with her sister:

Jennifer’s brother passed away on 9th September 2022. The actress had put up a long note on social media dedicated to her brother. He was also put on ventilator in his last days.

Last year, Jennifer treated her fans to a lot of Instagram videos with her sister, Dimple. In the videos, she also wrote long captions giving context to the relationship they share and why she decided to include her in the clips. After one of the initial videos, fans conveyed their love and blessings for her sister, and in the next post, Jennifer shared her gratitude for the love and prayers.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on upcoming work

When asked if she is working on any projects or has anything interesting int he pipeline, Jennifer answered, “No offers have come but may be a production house, who is truly looking for someone like me who fits in the character they looking for will offer me the role without thinking that they will be exposed.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, she was in the news as the verdict came out in her favor with her legal battle against Asit Kumarr Modi.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra calls sister Mitali Handa 'backbone' on latter's birthday; fans recall their strong bond