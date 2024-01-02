Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey lock horns; get into verbal spat during nominations

Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more and more interesting as each episode unfolds, with unexpected twists that keep the viewers hooked to their screens.

From the unpredictable dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan to Isha Malviya highlighting Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behavior, the controversial house has witnessed it all. In the meantime, the latest promo offers a sneak peek into the nomination special episode.

Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey’s heated argument

After Anurag Dobhal's elimination from the Bigg Boss 17 house, the contestants will be seen engaged in another nomination activity. According to the new promo released by Colors TV, Samarth Jurel mentions Munawar's name to nominate him. The former says, “Aap zero hain (You are zero).”

Later, Munawar Faruqui selects Arun's name and comments that the latter puts his opinions in other matters very conveniently. The comedian also adds that he doesn't see his involvement. The next moment, the promo shows Arun Mashettey shouting and angrily exposing the stand-up comedian's game in the show.

Besides this, Arun also expressed his desire to throw a ball that he was given during the nomination task at Munawar and hit him. The two attack each other with their words and eventually indulge in a heated argument.

The promo is uploaded on the official social media handle of Colors TV with the caption, “Nomination task le aayi Arun aur Munawar ke beech daraar, resulting in a fiery clash. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Following the nomination task, we see Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey fight angrily and they vent out aggression at one another. Eventually, their fight turns extreme, and while expressing their anger, Arun says, “Tere jaise aadmi ko aisi language istemaal karunga mai (I'll use this type of language for a person like you).” Further, an angry Munawar says, “Tere mein dum hai toh maar (If you have the courage, then hit me!).” So, it will be interesting to see what turn their equation will take in the coming episodes.

Abhishek Kumar takes Samarth Jurel's name

The promo also shows Abhishek Kumar mentioning Samarth Jurel's name during the nomination activity. The former says, “Mai Samarth ko nominate karna chahunga kyunki meri iss se bilkul bhi nahi banti aur mere ko iska poking karna bilkul pasand nahi hai (I would like to nominate Samarth because I don't get along with him at all and I don't like his poking).”

More about Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is a controversial reality show that tends to bring out the real personality of celebrities before the audience. Currently 10 contestants are locked inside the house, viz. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, and Arun Mashettey. Also, Aoora is the current captain of the house.

Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal have been recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The first two bid adieu to the show during the last Weekend ka Vaar episode after double elimination was announced, while UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal, walked out in the last episode.

