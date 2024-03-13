Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta denies engagement rumors with co-actor Raj Anadkat; says, ‘This is utterly ridiculous’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, renowned for her role as Babita Krishnan Iyer, was rumored to have gotten engaged to co-actor Raj Anadkat, who played Dilip Joshi’s son Tappu in the show. It was said that they got engaged just a few days ago in Vadodara, Gujarat. According to reports, they have been dating ever since Raj joined the show.

Munmun Dutta reacts to rumors of engagement

Munmun Dutta has finally reacted to the news. In an interview with India Forums, the actress said, "This is utterly ridiculous!" She made it clear that the story was false and that she wouldn't spend her time and energy on fake news like that.

People have started sharing funny memes about it on social media. Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are now making memes about Jethalal, Babita, and Tapu, and they're everywhere online.

As per the reports, on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone was aware of their close bond and thought they might get married soon. Despite Munmun's efforts to deny these rumors on her social media, they just won't go away.

Raj also addressed the rumors and stated, “Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless.”

For those unversed, in September 2021, the Times of India claimed that Munmun and Raj were supposedly in a relationship. The report suggested that every member of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team knew about their alleged relationship. However, Munmun refuted the report on her social media account and vehemently dismissed the rumors.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Since its premiere on July 28, 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of India's most beloved sitcoms. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi and inspired by the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, the show has won the hearts of audiences with its unique blend of humor and meaningful social messages.

Consistently topping the TRP charts, it has become a household favorite. The lead characters include Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and Daya, portrayed by Disha Vakani. However, Disha Vakani took an indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned to the show. The ensemble cast also includes Nitish Bhaluni, Sacchin Shroff, Amit Bhatt, Sunaina Faujdar, and many others.

