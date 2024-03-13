Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta (36) and Raj Anadkat (27) are now reportedly engaged. Yes, you read that right! There were often reports of the two being in a relationship for a long time. It was said that Munmun and Raj's relationship began when the latter joined the sitcom. However, there have been numerous times when the duo denied dating.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged:

Now, as per News 18 report, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat exchanged rings this month (April) in the presence of their respective families. As per the sources, Munmun and Raj got engaged in a low-key ceremony outside Mumbai. The portal's source claimed, "The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat)."

It is also said that Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.

According to the publication's source, Raj and Munmun, have been in a romantic relationship since Raj joined the show. The source also shares that their relationship was evident to everyone on the set, and some people even speculated that they would get married in the future. The source says, "Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now."

For the uninformed, in September 2021, Times of India reported that Munmun and Raj were allegedly dating. According to the report, every member of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team was aware of the duo's relationship. However, Munmun had denied the report on her social media handle and strongly dismissed the rumors.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are yet to release an official statement.

In the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun played the role of Babita Iyer while Raj portrayed Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tappu). Raj played Dilip Joshi's on-screen son. Raj took an exit from the sitcom in December 2022. Munmun continues playing the character in the sitcom.

