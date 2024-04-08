Pinkvilla is here with an interesting spoiler update from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show has recently taken a six-year leap with Sahiba settling down with Diljeet and her son Akeer. Sahiba has kept her past relationship with Angad under wraps and has also kept the fact about Akeer being Angad's son hidden from everyone. However, fate had other plans as Akeer and Angad met and instantly connected. Read on to know what's in store for the viewers in the upcoming episodes.

Diljeet plans to propose Sahiba

While Diljeet and Sahiba have been married for six years, their relationship is only for namesake. Diljeet married Sahiba so that he could give his name to her baby. However, over the years, Diljeet develops feelings for Sahiba and in the upcoming episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann, he plans to propose to Sahiba. In an interesting turn of events, Angad and Diljeet will become friends.

In the upcoming episode, Diljeet will take Angad's help in proposing to Sahiba as he will give a pearl to Angad and ask him to make a ring for Sahiba.

Angad and Sahiba to come face to face

Pinkvilla also brings a piece of exclusive information about Angad and Sahiba's face-off. After being separated for six years, Angad and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) are all set to come face-to-face with each other. Fans are curiously waiting for the same. In a dramatic turn of events, Angad will end up at Akeer's birthday party amidst chaos and extreme weather conditions. It will be exciting to see their reactions to meeting each other after many years.

Will Sahiba reveal to Angad that Akeer is his son? Only time will reveal.

Twist before leap and Sahiba- Angad's separation

Angad's father Inder died saving Sahiba and regretted not being able to see his grandson before taking his last breath. Sahiba suffers a miscarriage leaving Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) furious. He asks her to leave the house and breaks all ties as he blames her for being negligent and losing the baby. Despite several attempts to reach out to him, Angad ignores Sahiba and chooses to not speak to her.

