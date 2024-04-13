Teri Meri Doriyaann Promo: Diljeet begins to doubt Sahiba; will he discover her past connection with Angad?

Teri Meri Doriyaann is currently showing Sahiba and Angad’s life post a leap of six years. The two have crossed paths once again giving the story a new turn.

By Fakeha Anis
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  05:07 PM IST |  4.3K
Teri Meri Doriyaann Promo
Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central roles (PC: StarPlus Youtube)

Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the top-rated TV shows right now. The show has been enthralling audiences since its inception. In the recent turn of events, Sahiba and Angad, who have been living separately for the last six years, come face to face. They hate each other due to some past misunderstandings. On seeing each other, they will make cryptic remarks in front of Diljeet, making him doubtful of them. 

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles.

Will Diljeet learn about Sahiba’s past with Angad? 

In the latest highlight of Teri Meri Doriyaann uploaded on the official Instagram handle of StarPlus, Sahiba and Angad are seen arguing with each other. Sahiba asks Angad to eat and leave Akeer’s birthday party. Angad says that he also doesn’t wish to stay there but will stay for some time because of Sahiba’s husband, Diljeet, whom he considers a pure-hearted soul. 

Sahiba goes on to offer fritters to Angad. He refuses to take anything from her hand. Diljeet arrives there and asks Angad to have fritters. Angad gets a cough attack after consuming fritters on Diljeet’s insistence. He doesn’t get better even after drinking water. 

Sahiba runs to bring ice cubes and gives one to Angad. He gets fine. They both recall how in the past, Sahiba calmed Angad in the same way when he ate something spicy. Sahiba’s gesture for Angad raises doubt in Diljeet’s mind. He questions Sahiba about how she knew that Angad’s problem would be solved with ice cubes. Sahiba is left bewildered. 

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:


About Teri Meri Doriyaann

The drama show, Teri Meri Doriyaann has an intriguing plot line that follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. The show features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in crucial roles. The show, which has been running successfully for the last year, is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar. 

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Will Angad take a drastic before learning Sahiba and Diljeet are just friends?

Credits: StarPlus Youtube
Latest Articles