Teri Meri Doriyaann has taken an interesting turn post a leap of six years. The show which is following the separation track currently, will now see a gradual reunion between Sahiba and Angad. The latest highlight from the drama depicts Garry showing up at Sahiba’s place and asking her to reconcile with Angad. Sahiba, who is still angry with Angad, refuses to fulfill Garry’s wish.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles.

Will Sahiba give a thought to Garry’s request?

In the new glimpse from a recent episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann uploaded on the official Instagram handle of StarPlus, Sahiba gets shocked to see Garry at her house. Garry extends Baisakhi wishes to Sahiba. She asks him what he is doing there. Garry says they are meeting after a long time and she is asking him this question.

He goes on to reveal that he spotted Sahiba at Gurudwara and tried to follow her too, but she vanished away. Garry says he found her house after seeing painted pots and also talks about how Simran caught sight of Sahiba at the hospital.

Garry then expresses his wish to see Sahiba and Angad forgetting everything and reuniting once again. Sahiba refuses to do so and states that Angad has no place in her heart now.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Garry ko mil gaya hai Sahiba ka pata. Kya wo Sahiba ko lautne ke liye mana paayega? (Garry has found Sahiba’s address. Will he convince her to return to their live?)”

Take a look at the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a narration of the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. The show features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in crucial roles. It is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films and has been running successfully for the last year

The serial airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

