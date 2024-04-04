Thursday is back! And so is the TRP report of the week.

Every week, the makers and viewers wait for Thursdays and the TRP reports to evaluate the performance of their favorite TV shows. There are no major changes in this week's TRP compared to the last week. However, we do have a new entrant in TOP 10. Read on to find the shows that topped the TRP charts. This week, the overall TRPs of TV shows witnessed a considerable dip, the ongoing IPL can be one of the reason for the same.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa secured first place in the TRP chart this week with 2.4 points. Last week, the show was at 2.7 points. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama participating in a cooking competition wherein she impresses the judges with her speech on woman empowerment.

The upcoming track of Anupamaa will have Anupama deciding to sort out things with Aadhya. As per the new promo of the show, Anupama dreams about dancing at an international stage with Aadhya. She gets determined to turn her dream into reality. However, when she wakes up, Aadhya talks to her rudely and slams the door. Anupama tells Anuj and Shruti that she will make sure to mend ways with Aadhya.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa:

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in second place with 2.1 ratings. Last week, the show had secured 2.3 points. The current track of the show revolves around Savi and Ishaan coming closer, much to Reeva's displeasure.

In the previous episodes, Savi exposed Mukul Mama in front of the entire Bhosale family by running the recorded footage of Anvi's confession. This left everyone shocked. While Mukul tried to play innocent, the Bhosale family sided with Anvi and Savi. Surekha slapped Mukul ending his evil chapter.

In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Chinmaye Bhosale's new entry into the show. Chinmaye has been missing for a long time but will soon return to the family with a motive. Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ayush Anand will be playing the character.

3. Jhanak

Jhanak secured 2.1 points this week, while last week, it was at 2.2 points. The current track revolves around Arshi, her mother, Bipasha, and Anirudh's mother forcing Jhanak to get married to an elderly person. They are keen on getting her married as soon as possible so that they can get rid of her. Anirudh has also given his nod in Jhanak's marriage to the elderly. It will be exciting to see if Jhanak will get married or if will Anirudh stop the wedding.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured 1.9 points this week and is at the fourth spot, consequently, it secured 2.1 points last week. This week, the track of the show revolved around Armaan and Abhira coming closer while Ruhi got affected by imagining the duo indulging in romance. The upcoming episodes are said to have a twist with Abhira developing feelings for Armaan.

5. Pandya Store

Pandya Store is at 1.5 ratings this week, last week it was at 1.6 points. The show is currently serving fan demanded twist with Dhaval and Natasha's wedding. After getting married followed by facing many obstacles, the duo are seen engaging in steamy romance.

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav is at 1.5 ratings. Recently, the show witnessed the entry of Shani. The show features Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati. The mythological show is widely loved and accepted by the admirers.

7. Imlie

Imlie's ratings also witnessed a considerable dip and the show secured 1.4 points this week. The show's current track revolves around Imlie and Surya getting married. While they're married, they don't see eye to eye. In the forthcoming episodes, Surya and Imlie will be seen developing a friendship.

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Despite being in controversies almost every time, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often secures a spot in the TOP 10 TV shows on the TRP charts. This week, it secured 1.4 points.

9. Mangal Lakshmi

The new entrant in the TOP 10 list of TV shows this week is Mangal Lakshmi. The Colors' TV show Mangal Lakshmi revolves around two sisters, the elder one being married to a crude businessman who doesn't value her. Mangal is determined to make sure that her sister Lakshmi gets married to a nice family and a loving husband, unlike what she is going through. The show secured 1.4 ratings in the TRP chart.

10. Udne Ki Aasha

Star Plus' newly launched show Udne Ki Aasha has also been impressing viewers with its storyline and characterization. It secured 1.4 points this week. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

