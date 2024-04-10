Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes drastic step out of fear to hide Akeer’s identity from Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann is turning spicier with every passing episode. The show which is currently following the story post a leap of six years, will now unfold an intriguing chapter in Sahiba and Angad’s life. The two will finally come face to face at Akeer’s birthday party. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central roles.

Sahiba is scared of losing Akeer to Angad

The upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann will showcase Sahiba, who is trying to hide her life from Angad, changing Akeer’s father’s name in his birth certificate. This leaves Diljeet happy. She tells him she should have taken this step earlier. Sahiba says that as of now, she made the change with a pen, but soon she will make it official. She prays to God about Angad not ruining their family’s happiness.

On the other hand, Angad apologizes to Diljeet for the misunderstanding. Diljeet inquires about Simran’s health. As Angad talks to Akeer, Diljeet notices it and asks if they know each other. Angad tells him that Akeer helped him when he was in trouble.

Here’s the highlight from the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Post the reboot, Sahiba and Angad are shown to be living separately. While Sahiba is spending her life with her son Akeer and Diljeet, Angad is seen looking after his sister, Simran. He is unaware of his connection with Akeer, who keeps on bumping into him on different occasions.

Sahiba spots Angad at the hospital but doesn’t come in front of him. She later decides to hide Akeer’s identity from him as she doesn’t want Angad to know that Akeer is his son. Sahiba will now try to keep Angad under the impression that Akeer is her and Diljeet’s son.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

