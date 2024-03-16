The tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters in the popular television drama Teri meri Doriyaann continues to keep the audience hooked to the screen. The show, whose current track revolves around Angad, Sahiba, and Seerat, is all set to take a six-year leap. Viewers are curious to know how the storyline will flow after the leap. To satisfy their curiosity, actors Vijayendra Kumeri, aka Angad, and Himanshi Parashar, aka Sahiba, share some insights.

Vijayendra Kumeria shares what to expect after leap

Vijayendra Kumeria, who essays the role of Angad, shared, "The audience will get to witness intense and emotional drama as the show heads for a six-year leap. The lives of Angad and Sahiba will alter, and it will be interesting to watch what destiny has in store for them. With the show Teri Meri Doriyaann gearing up for the leap, the audience will also get to see some hit-and-misses between Angad and Sahiba. It will be intriguing to witness how Angad and Sahiba encounter each other for the first time after a six-year separation and how they will tackle the complexities of their relationships. Stay Tuned!"

Check out one of the recent promos of Teri Meri Doriyaann here:

Sahiba is going to be a mother

Himanshi Parashar, aka Sahiba, added that the leap was added to create some drama in the storyline. She hinted about new faces to be seen on the show. Talking more about it, the actress shared, "There is going to be a baby boy in the show and a new character played by Yogendra Vikram Singh. Now, whose child it is, I'll leave it to the audience to guess. There's going to be a lot of emotion and drama. And I believe now the layering of emotions is required a lot in our performance, so it's not going to be an easy task for us as actors as we've got to convey what we're feeling with our eyes and how we emote our emotions."

Talking about her own character, she added an interesting detail. "Sahiba is going to be a mother after the leap, and it is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for both Angad and Sahiba. Rab ne Doriyaan Bandhi hai, Uljhengi toh Suljhengi bhi. But it's definitely not going to be easy for Angad and Sahiba. But they'll definitely find their way back to each other, and how is something to watch for?" concluded Parashar.

