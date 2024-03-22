Teri Meri Doriyaann: Tripti Sharma replaces Prachi Hada to play Keerat; latter makes accusations against producers

Tripti Sharma, known for her roles in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Pandya Store, has gained significant recognition for her performances. According to The Times of India, Tripti will replace Prachi Hada in Teri Meri Doriyaann, taking on the role of Keerat.

Tripti Sharma on replacing Prachi Hada

After her success in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress is set to showcase her talent in Teri Meri Doriyan, playing the role of Keerat, previously portrayed by Prachi Hada. Tripti, discussing her replacement, said, "The production house had certain expectations from the previous artist while finalizing her as Keerat. I am sure she did justice to the character. My goal is to exceed her performance and ensure they have no reason to complain."

Why Prachi Hada exited the show

Prachi Hada, the actress formerly playing Keerat, has left the show amid accusations against the producers of failing to adhere to their promises. According to Times Now/Telly Talk India, Prachi was dissatisfied with the storyline, and the casting director accused her of throwing tantrums on set. Prachi responded, "They will say this now. They are absolutely lying. They promised me that Teri Meri Doriyan would be a love story of three brothers and three sisters. However, after three months of shooting, I realized they were only focusing on Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Saheba (Himanshi Parashar)."

She also accused the makers of blocking her dates, preventing her from pursuing other opportunities, and not fulfilling their promise of developing her storyline. "I was told I would be a parallel lead, but I was merely a supporting actor with little to do," Prachi added. She also expressed discomfort with changes to her character, particularly a scene modification she disagreed with, leading her to wait in her vanity for two hours.

Advertisement

Tripti Sharma's remarks on Prachi Hada's complaints

Responding to Prachi's complaints about on-set tantrums, Tripti Sharma, the new Keerat, said, "I have heard about it. I believe an artist should consider everyone's perspective, vision, and challenges. No one should throw tantrums, as no one is above the show."

About the cast of Teri Meri Doriyan

The cast of Teri Meri Doriyan includes Himanshi Parashar, Vijayendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Jatin Arora, Harsh Rajput, and many others.

ALSO READ: BB17's Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's romantic reunion at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening leaves fans gushing