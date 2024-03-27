Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Akeer and Angad to cross paths at former’s annual science competition

Teri Meri Doriyaann has been intriguing the viewers with its gripping storyline which follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. The series, which stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles of Angad and Sahiba, respectively, has recently been fast-forwarded by 6 years. Things have turned spicier now as Seerat, who was insulted and thrown out of the house before the leap, has joined hands with Yashraj Baweja to take revenge on Angad and Sahiba. The duo now live separately due to a misunderstanding.

Will Angad meet Akeer?

The upcoming episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann promise to offer a huge dose of entertainment with Angad having a chance encounter with his son, Akeer. It will so happen that Akeer’s school principal informs Sahiba and Diljeet that their son has been shortlisted for a district-level annual science competition at GGD International School. On the other hand, Angad will receive an invitation from the same school for gracing the competition as chief guest. Simran is also thrilled to see Angad as chief guest at her school.

In the show's previous episodes, Simran refuses to forgive Angad because she is hurt after he fails to fulfill his promise. Angad tries to persuade Simran. She soon realizes that to make her more punctual, Angad made her watch time ahead by 10 minutes. She admits her mistake and requests Angad to forgive her. Angad asks Simran not to be disheartened anymore.

Sahiba tells Diljeet that they sometimes need to be strict with Akeer. She says she understands his love for Akeer but there are certain things that he does not understand and know about. So, they need to be more careful with him. Diljeet shares how his heart softens for Akeer easily. Akeer appears with a letter that states that he will not ride a bicycle ever in his life because his parents had an argument because of him.

Take a look at Teri Meri Doriyaann’s recent promo:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada. Cockrow and Shaika Films produce it and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. The show can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

