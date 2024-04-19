Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Angad returning to Sahiba's life, leaving her stressed. She wants to keep him away from Akeer and Diljeet. While Angad feels Akeer is Sahiba and Diljeet's son, he is unaware of the fact that Akeer is his own son.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Akeer will be kidnapped which will bring Angad and Sahiba closer. Read on to know more.

Sahiba and Angad come together for Akeer

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Sahiba and Angad will reunite to find Akeer. In the last episode, Akeer had formed a bond with a mysterious friend who appears to have ulterior motives, leading Sahiba to suspect that Akeer's secret friend is Angad.

In the episodes to come, Akeer will mysteriously disappear, causing concern for Diljeet, Angad, and Sahiba. After a long time, Sahiba and Angad will join forces to search for Akeer.

Take a look at the recent promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

The previous episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann

The previous episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann had one of the biggest revelations. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) recalled her past and the moment she realized that one of her twins had survived after the miscarriage. She called Angad to inform him about the same but he couldn't hear Sahiba's voice and responded that he didn't want her back in her life. Sahiba perceives this as Angad abandoning her even after knowing about her pregnancy while Angad doesn't hear the important information over the call.

In the previous episode, Sahiba ended up at Angad's hotel room and saw a chair with his shirt. She felt Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) was sitting on the chair while he wasn't. Sahiba asked Angad to not interfere in her beautiful life with Diljeet and Akeer as he abandoned her and Akeer many years ago.

It will be exciting to see Angad's reaction when he learns that Akeer is his son.

