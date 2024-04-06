Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to keep Akeer’s truth hidden from Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most-watched TV series right now. The show has recently been fast-forwarded by six years and post the leap, the story is unfolding in an interesting manner. The high entertainment quotient of the show keeps audiences hooked to their screens. In another intriguing turn of events, Sahiba will now make a firm decision for the sake of her son, Akeer. The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central roles.

Sahiba hides Akeer’s birth certificate from Angad

The latest episodes of Teri Meri Doriyaann showcased how Angad, who is unaware of his connection with Akeer keeps on bumping into him and their unexpected meetings lead to the development of a bond between them.

During a recent encounter with Akeer, Angad rescues the little boy from a major accident. Sahiba is also present at the scene but she couldn’t get a sight of who saved Akeer. Finding Akeer all fine, she plants a kiss on his forehead. Angad, however, gets a negative impression of Akeer’s mother. He thinks of her as someone who is irresponsible and does not care about Akeer.

Akeer tries to stop Sahiba when she expresses her wish to thank Angad. Sahiba still tries to find the man who came to Akeer’s aid. But Angad leaves before Sahiba can reach him. Akeer feels relieved.

Sahiba realizes that it was Angad who saved Akeer from danger when she goes to the hospital. She spots Angad and begins recalling her bitter past with him. Now, in the upcoming episodes, Sahiba will withhold Akeer’s birth certificate to keep his real identity hidden from Angad. It will be exciting to see how Angad will learn about Akeer being his son and how he will react to this revelation.

Here’s the highlight from the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

The drama show, Teri Meri Doriyaann follows the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles. The show is bankrolled by Cockrow and Shaika Films and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

