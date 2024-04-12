Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Will Angad take a drastic before learning Sahiba and Diljeet are just friends?

Teri Meri Doriyaann is churning out back-to-back entertaining episodes for the viewers. The post-leap story of the show is working in its favor. It is grabbing one of the topmost spots on the TRP charts. For the unversed, Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in central roles.

As per the latest development, Angad will get angry and disheartened after deducing that Akeer is Sahiba and Diljeet’s son. He will go on to do something which will leave everyone shocked. Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for an interesting turn as Sahiba will come face-to-face with Angad. However, before meeting him, she will make an important decision regarding Akeer.

Angad comes to the wrong conclusion

The upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann will showcase a huge turn in the story with Angad and Sahiba coming face to face after six years at Akeer’s birthday party. The misunderstandings between the duo will further increase after their meeting.

Angad, who believes Akeer to be Diljeet’s son, will get to know that Sahiba is his mother. He will immediately assume that Sahiba has moved on and that she has married Diljeet. After returning home, an enraged Angad will announce that he wants to settle down as soon as possible.

Here’s the highlight from the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Before the reboot, Angad and Sahiba were shown parting ways due to certain confusions. Post the leap, Sahiba is seen spending her life with son Akeer and Diljeet, while Angad is seen looking after his sister, Simran. He hates Sahiba and is unaware of his connection with Akeer. The two keep on encountering each other on different occasions.

As the story progresses, Sahiba spots Angad at the hospital. She realizes that it was Angad who saved Akeer. Knowing about Akeer and Angad’s frequent meetings, she decides to change Akeer’s father’s name on his birth certificate, making Diljeet happy.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann narrated the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada in pivotal roles. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films and airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus. It can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

