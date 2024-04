After getting fast-forwarded by six years, Teri Meri Doriyaann is unfolding a new chapter in the lives of Sahiba and Angad. It is currently showcasing a separation track between the lead pair. Angad, who misunderstands Akeer as Sahiba and Diljeet’s son, is slowly developing a bond with him. Sahiba is trying to keep Angad away from Akeer and making sure that he doesn’t get to know about Akeer being his son. Now, Angad’s brother Garry gets shocked on learning about Akeer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sahiba and Angad.

Akeer stuns Garry

Teri Meri Doriyaann recently witnessed Angad introducing Garry to Diljeet. He intervenes as Diljeet begins to talk about Sahiba. Angad further distracts Garry when Diljeet is helping out Sahiba. However, he fails despite making several attempts to stop Garry from seeing Sahiba.

Garry ends up spotting Sahiba when he goes out to take Keerat's call. He follows her and reaches her house. Sahiba assumes that Angad might have sent him. However, Garry clarifies that he came on his own after catching a sight of her at the Gurudwara. Sahiba asks Garry to leave her place and tells him not to show up again.

Garry reveals that he came to take Sahiba back as he wants her to reconcile with Angad. He says that destiny is also playing its part in bringing Sahiba and Angad together after a long time. Sahiba refuses to return to Brar house. She clarifies to Garry that Angad and his family have no place in her heart now. While Garry and Sahiba are having a conversation, Akeer appears. Garry gets shocked as Akeer addresses Sahiba as his mother.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Brar brothers and Monga sisters and depicts how their lives get entangled with each other. It is set against a Punjabi backdrop and features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada among others in crucial roles.

Teri Meri Doriyaannn is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

