Teri Meri Doriyaann, known for its impressive storyline, has struck the right chord with the audience. Premiered on January 4, 2023, the soap opera has been entertaining the masses and has hooked the attention of the viewers. On TRP, the show often manages to rank among the top 5 shows owing to its exciting plot.

Produced under Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Teri Meri Doriyaann is an official adaptation of the Bengali show Gaatchora. The storyline revolves around the complex relationships of six main characters: Angad Brar-Sahiba Monga, Garry Brar-Seerat Monga, and Veer Brar-Keerat Monga.

The fate of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters are entangled, and only destiny will decide what lies ahead of them. With an impressive lineup of star cast, Teri Meri Doriyaann has been ruling hearts and is here to stay for a long time.

Let's take a look at the celebs who have been continuously entertaining us with their acting prowess in the show.

Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad Singh Brar:

Popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria is playing the role of Angad Singh Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann. A doting son, a caring family man, and a loving husband, Angad has ticked all the boxes and has carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. His focused personality, understanding nature, and care towards his wife, Sahiba, have made him the audience's favorite character.

Angad and Seerat were in love initially and were supposed to get married. However, Seerat eloped with Garry. Due to this, Sahiba had to forcefully marry Angad.

From being loggerheads and constantly against each other, Angad and Sahiba eventually fell in love with each other. However, despite being in love, fate tests their relationship by throwing several obstacles in their way.

Speaking about Vijayendra Kumeria, he is an established name in the entertainment fraternity. Prior to playing Angad, he worked in numerous shows like Shastri Sisters, Udaan, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and many others.

Take a look at Vijayendra Kumeria's post here-

Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba Kaur Brar:

Actress Himanshi Parashar plays Sahiba Kaur Brar in Teri Meri Doriyaann. Sahiba is a focused girl who aims to make her career in the world of art to support her parents financially. Sahiba is a doting daughter to her parents and aims to be an independent woman and create her identity. However, her world turns upside down when she is forced to marry Angad, to whom her sister Seerat was supposed to marry.

Sahiba's dreams are crushed when her family pressures her to marry Angad, as her sister Seerat elopes on the day of marriage. Not only this, but Angad's parents and Angad himself make her feel unwelcome at Brar's mansion. After conquering several obstacles, her relationship with Angad evolved, and they fell in love.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi Parashar did a few projects and walked for many brands before she bagged Teri Meri Doriyaann. Her breakthrough performance in this show has made her a household name that will be etched forever as Sahiba. Due to her stint in the show, she gained a massive fan following and enjoys 231K followers on her Instagram handle.

Take a look at Himanshi Parashar's post here-

Tushar Dhembla as Garry Baweja:

Tushar Dhembla is seen essaying the role of Garry Baweja in Teri Meri Doriyaann. Tushar's character Garry was an antagonist initially who wanted to destroy his brother, Angad. He wanted to take over Angad's business and assets and destroy his image. His mother also supported him while he was against Angad. He eloped with Seerat on her wedding day with Angad.

Later, he had to marry Seerat. He then faked his death to destroy Angad's business. Soon, he realized his wrongdoings and turned in favor of Sahiba and Angad and got against Seerat. His personality changed drastically as Sahiba made him realize his mistakes.

Speaking about Tushar Dhembla, the actor played a cameo role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also starred in Naagin 4. With his convincing acting prowess in Teri Meri Doriyaann, Tushar quickly grabbed eyeballs and won hearts with his performance. He also gained a massive fan following on social media.

Take a look at Tushar Dhembla's post here-

Roopam Sharma as Seerat Kaur Monga:

Actress Roopam Sharma is seen playing the role of Seerat Kaur Monga. Seerat is overconfident, greedy, and an obsessive lover of Angad. Her dream was to get married to a rich family and live a king-sized life without being financially independent. Seerat falls in love with her dream guy, Angad, and plans to get married to him.

However, she runs away from her wedding on the wedding day after Garry manipulates her and promises to marry her. Garry later ditches her, and she realizes that her life would have been perfect if she had married Angad. She now aims to destroy Angad and Sahiba's relationship and wants to marry Angad.

For those who don't know, Roopam Sharma also appeared in Maddam Sir. She has impressed viewers with her performance as an antagonist.

Take a look at Roopam Sharma's post here-

Jatin Arora as Veer Singh Brar:

Jatin Arora plays Veer Singh Brar. Veer is a loving and doting son who is very close to Angad. He admires Angad and considers him his idol. Veer was the only person who was good to Sahiba when she got married to Angad. Over time, Veer develops feelings for Sahiba's younger sister, Keerat.

Keerat also falls for Veer, and eventually, the families decide to get them married. However, Veer's behavior changes drastically after he achieves success in the music industry, and his actions towards Keerat worsen. Due to this, Keerat backs out from marrying Veer, and Sahiba and Angad support her. This leaves Veer furious, and thus, he turns into a villain.

Jatin Arora has also starred in Maddam Sir and Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2. He also impressed the audience as a protagonist and antagonist and continues to rule the hearts of the viewers.

Take a look at Jatin Arora's post here-

Prachi Hada as Keerat Kaur Monga:

Actress Prachi Hada plays the character of Keerat Kaur Monga in Teri Meri Doriyaann. Keerat is a confident girl, a wrestler, and a tomboy who admires her elder sister Sahiba immensely. She supports Sahiba in every decision and is willing to do anything for her and her family. After Veer confesses his feelings for her, Keerat also admits having feelings for him.

Keerat and Veer decide to get married, but eventually, she backs out after seeing Veer's changed behavior. She takes Sahiba's help, and even Angad supports Keerat's decision after learning the truth about Veer.

Meanwhile, Prachi Hada rose to fame due to her stint in Teri Meri Doriyaann. However, before this, she did several commercial ads, web shows, and short films. Prachi was also seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Take a look at Prachi Hada's post here-

