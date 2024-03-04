Teri Meri Doriyaann is becoming more interesting with every new episode. The latest storyline has really hooked the audience as Angad and Sahiba have finally confessed their love for each other and are now a blissful pair. But things are about to get intense with Seerat making a comeback, bringing along a hidden agenda and a big conspiracy.

Seerat kidnaps Angad

In the previous episodes, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba spend quality time with each other and finally confess love to each other. However, their happiness was short-lived as Seerat abducted Angad while he was separated from Sahiba amidst the chaos. Sahiba and Angad met with an accident and were injured. Seerat kidnapped Angad and kept him at a place where there was no network. Sahiba has been struggling to find Angad. Seerat asked Angad to have food and medicines, however, he wasn't budging as he didn't trust Seerat. He feels she must've spiked the food and medicines.

Seerat's big plan against Angad and Sahiba

Seerat's true face and intentions were exposed when her previous conspiracy with Veer came to light. The Brar family members discovered the truth and Angad took a firm stand against Seerat, kicking her out of the house. Seerat tried to remind him of his promise to always take care of her, but Angad made it clear that he had withdrawn that promise. He believed that Seerat didn't deserve his support due to her malicious intentions towards her own sister and his wife, Sahiba.

To take her revenge against Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad, Seerat has returned with a more intense revenge plan. She has changed her look and appears quite intimidating. The makers are also treating the character differently with a new mysterious background music which gives her an eerie vibe.

Seerat is plotting to steal Angad's identity by teaming up with Yash, the rival of the Brar family. Together, they have devised a plan to use plastic surgery to transform Yash's face into Angad's. If their scheme is successful, Yash will infiltrate the Brar mansion posing as Angad Brar. It remains to be seen whether or not they will succeed in their devious plan.

Why did Angad throw Seerat out of the Brar mansion?

Angad returned Sahiba to Brar's mansion, where Seerat and Veer conspired to cause problems for her. They tampered with her drink, making her appear mentally unstable. Sahiba became paranoid after consuming the spiked water. Those in Brar's family who opposed her relationship with Angad had her sent to a mental institution. Fortunately, Angad intervened and brought her back home.

After keeping a close eye on Sahiba, Angad and Garry exposed Veer and Seerat's conspiracy. An infuriated Angad sends Veer to rehab and throws Seerat out of the house.

Leap in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Following a series of major twists in the show, reports have it that the show is all set to take a leap and the makers will focus the story entirely on Sahiba and Angad. Recently, Teri Meri Doriyaann also witnessed the exits of actors Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora who played the characters of Keerat and Veer respectively.

