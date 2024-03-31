The laughter fest has just begun as The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show premiered last night (March 30). With Bollywood's iconic Kapoor family, the show kickstarted on a great note and has left audiences wanting more. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were Kapil's first set of guests and it was indeed a great start for the viewers.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor:

With fun and entertainment in the air, the Kapoors and Kapil Sharma team revived audiences by showcasing their camaraderie. While recalling fond memories of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor got candid on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing several anecdotes from Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's childhood, Neetu also recalled their college days.

Neetu Kapoor reveals why Rishi Kapoor gave limited pocket money:

The actress remembered Rishi Ji by mentioning how the late actor inculcated values in their children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima. She mentioned how to teach the value of money and time and to raise their children rightly, Rishi Kapoor gave them minimum pocket money.

Neetu Kapoor recalled, "They used to study in foreign countries. Riddhima was in London and Ranbir was in New York. So Rishi Ji never spoiled them. He used to give limited money to them. 10 dollars for lunch and 10 dollars for dinner. Even if they purchased a handkerchief, they had to starve because they had limited money. So I used to give them extra money. I used to spoil them but Rishi Ji brought them up toughly with good values."

Further, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his father, Rishi Ji, also had a fun side. He mentioned how the late actor used to call his younger sister and troll her for hours leaving her crying eventually. The Animal actor shared how it was 'enjoyable' for him to see his father being mischievous.

With the banger star cast of Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show promises to entertain the audiences in an upcoming episode. The show has an interesting lineup of celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rohit Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

