And the wait is over! Kapil Sharma is back with his gang to tickle the viewers' funny bones. Ever since the announcement of Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix was made, viewers were keen on getting a glimpse of the show. The trailers and promos of the show looked extremely promising. The first episode of the show streamed yesterday evening and was loved by many. One of the major highlights of the show has been the entry of Sunil Grover into the core cast of the show. Grover reunited with Sharma after many years after their fallout.

The first episode featured the Kapoor Khandaan's Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni as the guests. The show also had moments of Kapil Sharma with his mother and wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's big revelation on the second baby

During the episode, Ranbir Kapoor asked Kapil Sharma about changes in him post getting married and having a baby. While Kapil's mother mentioned that he hasn't changed at all, Kapil revealed how his mother has changed after his wedding as she has graduated from wearing Punjabi suits to wearing palazzo pants. Archana asked the same question to Ginni about changes in Kapil's post-marriage and becoming a father.

Take a look at the teaser of The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Ginni attended the show for the first time and stated that Kapil has been a great husband and a hands-on father. Kapil teasingly revealed that he took more care of their daughter as Ginni got busy being pregnant with the second baby. Ginni quipped, "Woh Maherbani kis ki thi?" (Who was responsible for the second pregnancy?). She mentioned that when their daughter Anayra was five months old, she conceived her second baby.

Advertisement

Covering it up, Kapil stated that it was a lockdown and he was home with no shoots and that's how the second baby happened. He said, "Uss samay COVID chal raha tha na. Shoot ho nahi rahe the!"

Ranbir's wish to get Raha to The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the episode, Ranbir also mentioned that he would love to get his daughter Raha on his show while Kapil mentioned that he would get his daughter Anaayra for the shoot as well.

Ranbir Kapoor on fatherhood

Moving on, the conversation went on to the direction of Ranbir Kapoor's fatherhood. Revealing a beautiful thing about her son Ranbir as a father, Neetu Kapoor stated that as a person, Ranbir doesn't have a lot of expressions and he often interacts with a casual, straight face. However, when it comes to his daughter Raha, he is very expressive as his face lights up and there's a spark in his eyes.

Furthermore, Ranbir mentioned how he doesn't wish to do anything other than father duties. He revealed not wanting to go out or shoot; he feels like wanting to stay home, adore his daughter, and be with her. He also revealed being the burp specialist for baby Raha, along with changing her diapers. Neetu Kapoor mentioned that unlike his father Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir is a hands-on father.

Other revelations about Ranbir Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Apart from other banters, one of the most interesting revelations on The Great Indian Kapil Show about Ranbir Kapoor was that he used to gift his girlfriends stuff from her sister Ridhima's wardrobe and would also give them mother Neetu's jewelry. Neetu funnily revealed that Ranbir's pocket money was quite low and thus he couldn't buy things for his girlfriends.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma sarcastically taunt each other by mentioning their feud