The Great Indian Kapil Show, a comedy series that appeals to viewers of all ages, has taken India by storm. With its impeccable comedic timing and captivating revelations, each episode creates a buzz of anticipation among its dedicated audience. The upcoming installment promises to be no exception, as it features the talented Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny, as special guests.

Sunil Grover teases Vicky Kaushal

In a recently released promo by Netflix, Sunil Grover, portraying a village woman, playfully teases Vicky Kaushal by referring to him as her husband. The unexpected claim catches Kaushal off guard, leading to a series of hilarious interactions.

As the scene unfolds, host Kapil Sharma warmly welcomes the Kaushal duo to his cafe. Vicky then engages in a melancholic dance with Sunil Grover to a vintage tune. When Grover reiterates, "Humare pati ka naam hai," Kaushal, in a witty response, says, "Humari patani ka nam bhi Ka se hi hai," alluding to his real-life spouse, Katrina Kaif. The audience erupts in laughter at his quick-witted reply.

Vicky further quips, "Is baat pe to hum bhai behn huye," humorously implying that Grover's character and he have become siblings due to the shared initial of their partners' names. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The promo takes a nostalgic turn as Vicky shares an amusing anecdote from Sunny's childhood. He recounts instances when their father would walk ahead, only to discover that Sunny had fallen into a gutter. The actor also reveals the anxiety he experienced whenever guests were invited for dinner, as he was expected to perform dance routines for their entertainment.

Giving more details from his personal life, “Humko jaise pata chalta tha ki ye ane wale hai dinner par to humari tension ek din pehle se shuru ho jati thi, kyuki kl naachna hai humko (If we knew someone was coming over tomorrow for dinner, We would be stressed from the previous day, because we have to dance tomorrow).”

Further, Sunny made a revelation about Vicky that he cannot sing with that passion, responding to which Kapil asked if it was a compliment or an insult.

The caption on the promo was so witty and hilarious that it made everyone laugh. It was drafted as, “Hasne aur hasane ka tareeka iss baar kazual nahi Kaushal hoga kyunki aa rahe hai ‘The Kaushal Brothers (The way of making anyone laugh will not be Kazual rather it will be Kaushal, because te episode is featuring Kaushal brothers).” Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow iss Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par (Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday at 8 p.m only on Netflix).”

The show features, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar celebrates birthday with Pishachini actors Harsh Rajput and Nyrra Banerji