Throwback: Mahhi Vij revisits time when she featured in 90s hit remix music video Tu Tu Hai Wahi

Mahhi Vij needs no introduction. A well-known face in the world of Indian television, the actress recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a cherished piece of her past with her fans. Known for her roles in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and her appearance in reality shows, the actress shared a throwback clip from her 90s hit remix music video Tu Tu Hai Wahi.

Mahhi Vij shares a throwback clip

Yesterday, Mahhi Vij reshared the post in her Instagram story which was originally uploaded on a fan's page. She shared a snippet from the iconic music video of Tu Tu Hai Wahi accompanied with a heartfelt caption that read, "take me back to this era." This blast from the past featured Mahhi Vij in a music video that was released approximately 21 years ago, way back in 2002. The track, a remix by renowned DJ Aqeel, still manages to evoke fond memories and resonates with music enthusiasts of all ages. The song's concept revolves around a romantic telephonic conversation between a girl and her beloved, capturing the essence of youthful love and longing. The post immediately caught the attention of her fans and followers, who were transported back in time to the enchanting 90s when remixes ruled the music charts.

Check out the clip that Mahhi Vij posted on her Instagram story:

Mahhi Vij's appearance in the music video showcased her timeless beauty and charisma even in her early years in the entertainment industry. Her elegance and charm in the video left a lasting impression, and it served as a stepping stone for her subsequent success in television. It was her debut music video. Despite the video being released nearly two decades ago, Tu Tu Hai Wahi remains a cherished track that continues to find a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics have made it a timeless classic.

On the personal front, Mahhi Vij is happily married to television heartthrob Jay Bhanushali, and they are parents to a beautiful daughter named Tara. Before Tara came into their lives, the couple fostered two children, Khushi and Rajveer.

