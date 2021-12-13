EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says Ankita Lokhande always wanted a big fat wedding: ‘I am so happy for both of them’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding festivities began yesterday at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, and Mahhi Vij was a part of Ankita’s mehendi function. The duo have known each other for a long time, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vij opened up about her close friends’ wedding. “I just wish her lots of love and happiness in life, because she waited for this moment for a very long time. I know how much she wanted to have a big fat wedding, and her dreams are coming true and I am so happy for her because she deserves it,” says Mahhi.

She further adds, “I have known Vicky for 12 years because he was Jay’s (Bhanushali - actor-husband) friend, and that’s how I know him. Ankita obviously is my closest friend. I am so happy for both of them, they were destined to meet I guess. So just love and blessings.” Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar had performed at the engagement event held last night, and today Badshah will be performing at Ankita and Vicky’s sangeet ceremony. The venue for the sangeet has been decorated with white flowers.

Meanwhile, the haldi function happened this afternoon near the poolside in the hotel. Ankita’s close friend Mahesh Shetty too had opened up to Pinkvilla about the wedding. “I am thrilled that she has found happiness and I always wish that they keep smiling together. Am looking forward to this wedding, and I always wish them the best of everything. We go back a long way, almost 13-14 years. I have seen her journey up close as a friend and a confidant, and I know that she's a super strong girl. I am happy she has found a supportive life partner and they look great together,” Mahesh had said.

