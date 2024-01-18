Mahhi Vij treats fans with glimpse of her new and cozy abode; shares decorating it simply aesthetic

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij form one of the most adored couples in the television industry. While the former has earned himself a decent name owing to his hosting and presenting skills, the actress has impressed fans with her acting chops in numerous shows.

Ever since they married, the duo has been reflecting major couple goals. The dynamic duo runs a vlog channel on YouTube, and recently, Mahhi surprised fans with the tour of her new house.

Mahhi Vij gives a sneak peek into her new abode

Taking to her YouTube channel, Jay Bhanushali's beau, Mahhi Vij, uploaded a video sharing a glimpse of her new house designed aesthetically for her kids. In her vlog, the actress reveals how it took her much effort and hard work to own a house. Mahhi shares that she shifted around 10-15 houses on rent when she came to Mumbai. After expressing gratitude for her new abode, the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress gave a home tour.

The entrance has a beautiful chandelier. She has decorated the entrance with the Lord Buddha's idol, and for more positive vibes, she will also have the Gayatri Mantra-inspired decor piece on the wall. Further, the interior looks spacious and airy, with a beautiful dining table in the dining area. What makes the area soothing is the eye-comforting combination of grey and off-white colors on the wall.

Combining the hall area and the dining room, Mahhi Vij has left enough space to stroll around. However, she is currently confused about whether to place a television in the hall. With the verandah attached to the hall, her new abode looks beautiful. The actress' mom has already started growing vegetables in it. The house is unique owing to an open area, or we can say a play area where her kids play and have fun.

Mahhi Vij's father's room has minimal settings, including long curtains, a TV, and a remote control fan. Her mother's room looks lively because of the pink color-infused wallpapers, curtains, and bed. Further, Vij gives a tour of her modular kitchen.

Probably, the best part of Mahhi's house is the room designed especially for her kids, Rajveer, Khushi, and Tara. The Barbie doll decoration on the wall and the starlight roof are something you'll also crave for. Besides this, the pink and blue theme looks amazing.

