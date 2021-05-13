EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij on her parents testing COVID 19 positive & actor Aniruddh Dave's health condition

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahhi Vij opened up about how the past few months have been difficult for her emotionally especially after her own parents tested positive for COVID-19.

As much as actress Mahhi Vij is emotional, she is equally a strong lady putting up a tough fight to all the challenges that come her way. The television actor, apart from being a hands-on mother to her darling baby girl Tara, is equally a dutiful daughter to her ageing parents. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahhi spoke of how the past few months have been difficult for her emotionally especially after her own parents tested positive for COVID-19.

She said, "I know how it feels to see your family members suffer through COVID-19. In February, my parents tested positive for the coronavirus, I know how it felt. I was so anxious and so nervous and I didn't know what to do. I had breakdowns often. To make them feel a little better, I have now got them to Goa along with me. I know how mentally taxing it is. I just want them to have some good time with their grand-daughter especially after facing all the lows in the last few months."

She added, "Also, as a mother, I know how important it is to make Tara feel comfortable and keep her away from the negative environment. I have to create a fairytale around her so that she doesn't feel low because of certain changes in her regular schedule. I also have to do the same for my mother because now, my mother is just like my own baby."

Mahhi, who was trolled for traveling to Goa amidst the grim situation in the city, requested netizens to not troll others who are trying to look out for mental peace wherever possible. "It's so unfortunate that people without knowing the state of another human begin to just jump on spreading negativity and troll them. Everybody is in a tough state of mind and they just want to cope up mentally by spending a few days away. I know how mentally and emotionally it was exhausting for me to see my parents deal with the scary virus and also take care of my little baby and family at the same time," Mahhi said.

While Mahhi is coping up, she also revealed how emotionally disturbing it was and how she was distraught to learn of her good friend and actor Aniruddh Dave's condition. For the uninitiated, actor Aniruddh Dave is currently in the ICU after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Recently, after learning of Aniruddh Dave's situation, I was so depressed. It was all so shocking and it affected me more not just because I know him but also because he has a three-month old baby at home. But I felt a little better after I spoke to Aniruddh's wife and on knowing that he is now doing better than before."

Mahhi couldn't stop praising Aniruddh's wife for her strong spirit. "His wife is so strong. I can't even imagine what she must be going through dealing with her husband in the ICU and her new-born baby at home. Aniruddh is admitted in a different city, outside of Mumbai. She is managing her husband's grim situation and also her three-month baby together, and it's commendable how she is emotionally dealing with it. She is so positive and everybody is praying for his well-being. I am praying that he recovers soon and returns to his baby and wife as soon as possible," Mahhi said.

Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali are foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, the children of their househelp. The actress spoke of how much it would affect her earlier when she would see nasty comments targeting her beautiful bond with her kids, especially after her biological baby, Tara's arrival.

"Initially it affected me a lot. It would make me feel terrible. But soon, I started realising that people just know how to react to situations without even knowing the other part of the story. I don't understand why people are bothered with what we are doing in our lives. I am not anymore bothered by faceless trolls."

She added, "I would in fact ask them to rather invest their energy in taking care of their families and themselves rather than just spreading negativity in others lives. I look after three family members in my family emotionally and financially and would want such lowlifes to reach where I am today and at least take care of one family member and then talk."

She further added, "Trolls just want to bash me over the adoption of Khushi and Rajveer. They don't even know that the kids have their legal parents already and Jay and I haven't legally adopted them. We are taking care of their education and livelihood and you know what I am not here to justify such lowlifes who troll my bond with my babies. I know what Jay and I feel for Khushi and Rajveer. They have grown up in my lap and our bond is immortal and I don't owe any answer to negative people. I have important and better things to do in my life especially during such a situation. I am here to justify to God and not to frustrated people on the Internet who have nothing else to do and are so negative."

Mahhi, who married the love of her life, Jay a decade ago, credits him for being supportive and helping her cope up mentally with so much heartbreaking news around.

"Oh, let me tell you that Jay has been my constant support. It's because of him that I am able to survive this situation mentally. He asks me not to watch any negative news and is with me all the time. He never leaves me alone because he knows I am very sensitive and especially owing to the current scenario, it's all the more affecting me. The other day, I read how the government is planning to open up more provisions for more beds in the city and I realised that the cases haven't declined as such. I got so anxious thinking that tomorrow, god forbid but if I need some help for my baby, where will I go? If I want to help another baby, how will I do that? It is all taking a toll on my mental health. I have headaches that I never had in my life. I am constantly feeling depressed because of it all and suddenly start crying. I am actually making a conscious effort of promoting how people are recovering, through my social media posts. I am trying my best to cope up with the current situation but it's tough," said the actress as she signed off.

