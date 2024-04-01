Jay Bhanushali drops heart-melting video on Mahhi Vinod Vij’s birthday, wishes to see wife back on screen

Jay Bhanushali shared a heartwarming video for his wife, Mahhi Vinod Vij's birthday. The video was a compilation of love, warmth, and cherished memories. The sweet messages from their adorable children and Jay's loving wish for Mahhi's birthday make it a must-watch video.

Jay Bhanushali makes a special wish for Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2011, and their love story has only grown stronger since then. In their thirteen years of wonderful companionship, they have become loving parents. Earlier today, Jay shared a beautiful, heartwarming video on his Instagram for his wife Mahhi, in which he made a special wish. He wrote, "I hope all yours and my one wish come true to see you back as an actress in some big project." Through his birthday wish for the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress, Bhanushali expressed his desire for her to make a comeback through a significant project.

Mahhi, on the other hand, is a caring mother and a devoted wife who left acting after her stint in Balika Vadhu six years ago. She now primarily spends her time with her children and family. In his birthday wish, Jay further praised her for being the strongest woman he has ever known, writing, "Happy birthday to the most strongest woman, great mother and a great human being I know @mahhivij."

The video was a compilation of beautiful memories. It began with sweet wishes from their adorable children, thanking Mahhi for being their mother, followed by Jay's heartfelt message. The Kayamath actor thoughtfully included Mahhi's precious moments with their kids, celebrating her motherhood journey to date.

Overwhelmed by the video, Mahhi expressed her gratitude in the comment section, writing, "Thank you sooo much for the wonderful video."

Advertisement

Celebs who wished Mahhi

Mahhi received numerous heartfelt birthday wishes from her celebrity friends. Arti Singh posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday baby. Bhagwan hamesha khush rakhe tujhe (May God bless you always)." Charlie Chauhan, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress, also wished her, saying, "A very happy birthday to you di @mahhivij You have the kindest heart, I love you. May god shower his blessings on you." Charlie later commented on Jay's birthday video for Mahhi, writing, "She is a star And so are you @ijaybhanushali." Vaidehi Nair also wrote, "Happiest birthday to her."

The couple showcased their dancing skills together on the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 5, and emerged as the winners, lifting the trophy together.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh share FIRST wedding photos