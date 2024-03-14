Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2? Bigg Boss OTT fame to join Mouni Roy

Uorfi Javed, who is initially known for her wardrobe controversies, garnered popularity after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 1. She also made appearances in many serials as a supporting actress before entering the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. Previously, she has complained that she is facing complications in getting cast in projects due to her bold fashion sense. However, the social media sensation Uorfi Javed will now be making her Bollywood debut in Dibakar Banerjee's sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, known for her impeccable fashion DIY videos, has been cast in the Ektaa Kapoor-produced Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The news came as a surprise to the industry as she secured her first big screen project after being demotivated by a casting director.

For the unversed, in an interview, Uorfi disclosed that a casting director told her she wouldn’t be able to get any work in the television industry. She mentioned the casting director told her, “Aap ko television mien toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai (It is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television, because your image is so bad).”

Other stars of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Along with the Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi, Mouni Roy will also be seen making a cameo appearance with the actor Tusshar Kapoor in the movie. Mouni was first launched by Ektaa Kapoor on television and they have come a long way together. According to India Today, “Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar."

Advertisement

When the movie director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa Kapoor visited Bigg Boss 16 for LSD 2 casting, television star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was chosen for the lead role.

More about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The movie is the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhokha which is a Dibakar Banerjee directorial and is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The story revolves around love in the age of the internet which is influenced by social media. Urofi Javed has been approached for the role of the lead character in the movie and the rest is under wraps for now. Balaji Motion Pictures will be releasing the movie on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 8's Priya Malik shares pics from blissful baby shower: 'Couldn’t have asked for a better Godbharai'