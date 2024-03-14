Bigg Boss 8's Priya Malik is all set to embrace motherhood and she is currently in the last trimester. It will be Priya and her husband Karan Bakshi's first baby which is due in April. Ahead of the big news, Malik took to social media to share a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony. The actress also wrote a heartwarming note as she shared a few pictures from the event.

Priya Malik's baby shower ceremony

Priya Malik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony as the couple anticipated the arrival of their bundle of joy. In the pictures. Priya looked radiant with the pregnancy glow as she enjoyed every bit of the special occasion. The woman of the hour wore a pink and gold outfit while Karan chose a subtle pastel-colored kurta-pajama. Along with the modern baby shower games, the couple also performed a few traditional rituals.

Priya wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better Godbharai/Baby shower, surrounded by god, friends, family, sunshine, laughter, gol gappe and nariyal paani. Thank you to everyone who came, shone in their presence and blessed us. Brownie points for those who know this song."

Take a look at Priya Malik's baby shower pictures-

Advertisement

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi's pregnancy announcement

The Bigg Boss 8's wildcard contestant took to social media to share a series of pictures with her husband Karan Bakshi flaunting the baby bump. She wrote, "Mother is mothering" as a caption to announce the big news. As soon as she posted the pictures, friends from the industry and fans bombarded the comments section with good wishes and congratulatory messages.

Priya Malik on miscarriage

In an interview with ETimes, the Nazar actress revealed that she suffered a miscarriage had was quite disheartened after that. She also revealed the dilemma a person goes through when she is pregnant again after a miscarriage. She mentioned that every ultrasound seemed like a test and that she couldn't figure out when to break the news to the extended family because of the fear of the past tragedy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 8 fame Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi expecting their first baby; suffered miscarriage earlier