Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. The actor who has gained immense popularity playing the role of Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Shiv Shakti often shares glimpses of his daily life on social media. Arjun has now shared a delightful video of his wife hitting the gym.

Arjun Bijlani shares his wife Neha Swami's impressive workout session

Taking it to his Instagram Stories, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor dropped a video of her wife Neha Swami. Arjun couldn't resist adding his humor to the otherwise serious workout video as he wrote, “When your wife trains like that samajh jao achhe din…(When your wife trains like that, understand that good days are ahead…).”

In the video, Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha can be seen rocking her workout routine, showcasing dedication and style. Dressed in a chic white T-shirt paired with black lowers, Neha radiated confidence as she sweated it out. Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami are a perfect example of a loving couple who always support each other in every decision they make in life. The pair truly cares for each other.

About Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Arjun and Neha have been enjoying their married life for over a decade now. They exchanged vows on May 20, 2013, after dating for several years. Their love story makes you believe in sweet romance and happily ever after. Arjun first met Neha at a hotel two decades ago and instantly fell for her. Introduced by a mutual friend, they gradually became close friends after a few meetings. The couple is blessed with a son named Ayaan.

More about Arjun Bijlani

Before portraying Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Arjun Bijlani was known for hosting the reality show India’s Got Talent, providing a platform for diverse talents across the country. With an impressive presence on television, he has appeared in several hit TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others.

He also teamed up with his wife Neha Swami on Smart Jodi and co-hosted Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.

