Mouni Roy, the stylish diva of the industry shares a great bond with actor Arjun Bijlani. The two are often seen having a good time together, pulling each other’s legs, and always rooting for each other. Now, netizens are gushing over how Arjun praised Mouni as the latter uploaded pictures from a photoshoot. Read on to know which comment of Arjun Bijlani caught everyone’s attention.

Arjun Bijlani’s comment on Mouni Roy’s post

Just a few hours back, Mouni Roy uploaded a series of photos from a photoshoot where she is seen sizzling in a golden saree. As soon as she uploaded the photo, best friend Arjun Bijlani commented, “Internet ur very strong u dint crash.” Well, it goes without saying, netizens loved his comment as 125 users liked it.

Check out Mouni Roy’s post here:

Roy uploaded the photos with the caption, “My front row cliché #ASareeGirlForeever” She also mentioned the designer and other individuals who styled her. Mouni Roy’s bestie Disha Patani also dropped a lovely comment. She wrote, “So beautiful!” Sonam Bajwa also dropped hearts in the eye emoji in the comment section.

Most of the users dropped fire emojis in the comment section and wrote, "Damn looking superb hot!" Others dropped heart emojis and complimented her.

Talking about her look, the actress draped a dark golden satin silk saree, which has golden embroidery running along the edges. She paired it with a brown sleeveless blouse.

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy’s friendship

Talking about Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy, the two are good friends and their friendship goes back a long way. They are often seen commenting on each other’s posts. Roy is also seen attending festivities and other events with the Bijlani family at their residence. Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, and Mouni Roy - they call themselves the best friends trio.

For those who do not know, Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy starred in the first and second seasons of the supernatural show, Naagin. In the first they were paired opposite each other while in the second, Mouni even played the role of his daughter. They have been besties since their Naagin days.

