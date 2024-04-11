Palak Sindhwani, known for her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is celebrating her 26th birthday with her family and friends. On the occasion, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and her other friends extended their heartwarming wishes and blessings on social media. Check out how everyone wished her on the big day.

Celebrating Palak Sindhwani's 26th birthday: Heartfelt wishes from friends and co-stars

Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar, who portrays Anjali Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, delightfully wished her co-actor Palak Sindhwani. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Palak, extending her wishes. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, @palaksindhwani, so proud of you! Here’s to flying higher and all your dreams coming true.” Additionally, she posted a picture of their birthday celebration and wrote, “@palaksindhwani, here’s to always sharing everything half and half! Bella and @harshit_sid stole the show.”

Sachin Shroff

Sachin Shroff, who portrays Taarak Mehta in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, gave a glimpse into Palak’s birthday celebration. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @palaksindhwani.” Palak then reshared the Instagram story to express her gratitude, writing, “Thank you, Sachin bhai!”

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, currently playing the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya, also extended his wishes to Palak. The Kundali Bhagya actor shared a picture of himself with Palak on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Palakuuu! Wishing you a beautiful year ahead and may you get the best of everything. Keep making all of us super proud! @palaksindhwani.” Both of them share a strong bond and have been friends for quite some time now.

Subha Rajput

Subha Rajput, currently portraying Goddess Parvati in the TV series Shiv Shakti, wished Palak in the cutest way on her birthday. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Baby girl! Loads of love @palaksindhwani.” Subha is best known for her role in Ishqbaaz.

Palak Purswani

Palak Purswani made her debut with MTV Splitsvilla in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in several TV series, such as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Badii Devrani, and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Palak Sindhwani to wish her on her big day. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to this pure soul! I wish nothing but absolute happiness for you. Yes, the world needs more kindhearted, loving, and selfless people like you. Proud to share my name with you. I love you, @palaksindhwani.

