Sibling Day, also referred to as National Sibling Day, is celebrated on 10th April every year to acknowledge and honor the bond of siblings. On this special day, Pinkvilla got in touch with the talented actor Arjun Bijlani who is currently a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, and had a brief chat with him regarding his sibling. Read on to know more.

Arjun Bijlani talks about his brother

Arjun Bijlani plays the lead role of Dr. Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. He has been acing the challenging track in the show currently, with Shiv losing his mental stability. On Sibling Day, Bijlani shared his memories with his younger brother Niranjan.

He said, "As soon as I hear the word sibling, it takes me back to my childhood days with my brother, Niranjan. They say your sibling is the only enemy that you cannot live without, and it is so true (laughs). Everyone calls me a prankster, but my brother is a bigger mischief-maker."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post from the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti:

The Naagin actor added, "My brother and my son Ayaan also bond well, and he is the life of every party. We are both very busy in our lives now, but we ensure to make time for each other. My brother is my pillar, we always have each other’s back.”

More about Arjun Bijlani

Born in 1982, Bijlani is a true Mumbaikar with his schooling and college being done in Mumbai. In 2013, Arjun got married to his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami, and in 2015, they welcomed their first baby boy and named him Ayaan. He has many popular TV shows to his credit. Apart from acting projects, Arjun Bijlani is a winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has also impressed viewers with his anchoring skills.

