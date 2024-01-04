WATCH: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya looks unrecognizable in old childhood video with Annu Kapoor

Rahul Vaidya needs no introduction. After appearing in the first season of the most loved singing reality show Indian Idol, Rahul won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He qualified for the finale week and was one of the top 2 finalists of the season.

Rahul recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his love for music since his childhood days.

Rahul Vaidya's adorable video with Annu Kapoor

Rahul took to his social media account and shared a video of the seasoned actor and singer Annu Kapoor singing while a group of kids enjoying his classical music. Among the children in the video, one was Rahul Vaidya during his childhood days. In the video, while Kapoor sang some difficult tunes, Rahul was seen enjoying every bit of it.

Have a look at the video shared by Rahul Vaidya on Instagram

Rahul Vaidya shared the video on his social media account and wrote, "That's me who is jumping the most."

Have a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram story

Rahul Vaidya's another viral video

Apart from this, yet another video of Rahul Vaidya from a singing reality show went viral recently. In the video, Rahul was performing with acclaimed singer Neeti Mohan (who was also a contestant on the show back then). While Neeti forgot the lyrics and tune of a song, Rahul Vaidya very smartly covered the goof-up and gave it a romantic set-up. Vaidya was appreciated for his smartness and promptness on stage as he not only helped the other singers but also entertained the viewers with his performance.

Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya's journey in Bigg Boss 14 was a roller-coaster ride. The singer started on a rough path but eventually got a hang of the show. He had a low phase in his journey and also walked out of the show. However, he was brought back on viewers' demand and was often appreciated by the host of the show Salman Khan.

Rahul had many altercations with Rubina Dilaik and the duo became the top 2 of Bigg Boss 14 with Dialik lifting the winner's trophy.

