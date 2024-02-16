Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan's bond was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss Season 17. What started with rivalry, soon turned into a precious bond. With time both Abhishek and Khanzaadi started becoming closer and even developed feelings for each other. While Abhishek even confessed that he likes Khanzaadi, she was also drawn towards him. Since then, fans shipped 'AbhiZaadi' on social media and have been wanting them to stay together.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's friendship turns sour:

However, to fans' disappointment, it seems like all is not well between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi as they have put an end to their friendship and their feelings for each other. Recently, when we checked Khanzaadi's Instagram handle, we noticed that the rapper has unfortunately unfollowed the Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up. While this comes as a shock to their fans, it seems like it is the end of AbhiZaadi.

Khanzaadi unfollows Abhishek Kumar:

Yesterday (February 15), Abhishek Kumar shared a cryptic post hinting at heartbreak. The Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up wrote a shayari dropping a hunch about heartbreak and wrote, "Main tujhe utna hi chahta hoon abhi bhi. Tujhe khona nahi chahta kabhi bhi. Per ab jab main tujhe nahi chahiye. Meri awaaz reh rahi hai dabbi si (I love you as much as I did earlier. I don't want to lose you ever. But now that you don't want me, I have to keep my feelings to myself)." It is not clear if this story was for Khanzaadi but this has surely left fans speculating about their relationship.

About Abhishek Kumar's personal life:

Abhishek Kumar's personal life became a topic of discussion since the premiere of Bigg Boss Season 17 as he entered along with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Throughout the show, Abhishek and Isha were loggerheads and constantly engaged in heated arguments. Things got worse when Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the show as a wild card contestant.

While Abhishek suffered several mental breakdowns during his journey, contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Khanzaadi always stood by his side as his constant supporters. During this, Abhishek and Khanzaadi's bond started grabbing the limelight. From teasing each other to showering love on one another, the two were often seen spending time together.

After her exit from Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast where she shared that she would maintain her bond with Abhishek.

