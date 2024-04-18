Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known by the name of UK07 Rider, has been in the news ever since he participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. During his stint, his tiff with co-contestant and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was quite evident. On the show, the two got into arguments constantly and expressed dislike towards each other several times.

Even after the show, the two social media sensations got into an argument quite often. Recently, Anurag Dobhal dropped a video on his social media handle revealing that he has started training for boxing. In a previous video, he had challenged Munawar to a boxing match and now the UK07 Rider has started prepping for it.

Anurag Dobhal panics as he gets attacked:

Now, Anurag Dobhal's other video has been going viral on social media like wildfire. In the viral video, The Bigg Boss 17 fame looks petrified as people mob his car while he is sitting inside. He is seen requesting the driver to rush the car as soon as possible from the location. This video is reportedly from Delhi.

Watch Anurag Dobhal's video here-

Ever since this video went viral on social media, many theories come to light. Another viral post on social media claims that a Munawar Faruqui fan attacked Anurag. The reason for this is that Anurag was in a coffee shop when the owner of the shop jokingly called Anurag a 'joker'.

The name of the coffee shop owner was Siddharth and he was Munawar's fan. After Siddharth called Anurag a joker, Anurag used some wrong words for Munawar which irked Siddharth and he hit Anurag.

Take a look at the tweet here-

However, it is not yet confirmed what the real reason for this incident was.

Speaking about Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui's rivalry, it goes back to when Munawar cracked jokes that hurt Hindu sentiments. The rapper-comedian was arrested for the same and spent quite some time behind the bars. After his release, Munawar apologized for having hurt religious feelings and mentioned that it was never his intention.

However, the apology wasn't accepted by many, including Anurag. Ever since then, Anurag and Munawar haven't been on good terms.

After their stint in Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal formed a close bond with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recently, when Elvish and Munawar were seen bonding at a cricket event, several trolled Anurag for his stance against Munawar. Many raised questions citing that Anurag's good friend Elvish is now friends with Munawar.

After being brutally trolled, Anurag took to social media and shared a video accusing Munawar of instigating fans to troll and target him. Due to this, Anurag has thrown an open challenge to Munawar.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

