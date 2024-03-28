Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal is proud after splurging on his first-ever house purchase

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal recently shared some exciting news with his fans: he has registered a house under his mother's name. The YouTuber proudly acknowledged that it was his first-ever property. In his vlog, Anurag further expressed his happiness with his fans.

Anurag Dobhal purchased new land

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal recently booked a plot of land under his mother's name. It was his first property that he purchased solely with his own money. He broke the news to his mother, who cried out in excitement. Anurag revealed that in his previous vlog, he had shown the audience a paper related to his new land, but had not disclosed it then as he wanted to get it finalized first. He has purchased the land in Dehradun as it was his dream to build a house of his own there. Later in the vog, he goes to the court to complete the land’s registry.

Dobhal shared his experience, saying, "Aaj tak na bahut sari gaadiyan khareedi, bikes khareedi, car khareedi, super car khareedi, ek zameen wo wali khareedi thi jismien ghar bnana tha lekin parking bna di. But fir you know mere ghar wale kafi time se lage huye the ki kuch na kuch kar, so here is the big drop. Mummy! Maine wo zameen khareed li hai finally and wo khareedi hai apke naam ki (Till today I've bought many vehicles including, bikes, cars, supercars. Earlier I bought land on which initially we decided to build a house but later we converted it into a garage. After all, this family started urging me to invest it somewhere good, therefore I finally bought land under my mother's name)." His mother expressed her happiness upon hearing this big news.

Later in his vlog he showed his fans the land he purchased and shared a thought-provoking ideology with all the youth. He shared, “Ye wali umar aisi hoti hai ki ismien apne saare sapne poore krne hote hai, but is point of time pe, apko investment bhi krni hoti hai, apni future ki zindagi ke liye. Kyuki yahi ek time hai jo apka future stable krta hai. So just a humbke request (This age is such that everyone wants to fulfill their dreams, but at this point in time, you also need to make investments for your future life. Because this is the time that stabalizes your future. So it’s just a humble request).” Anurag further says that if you are earning a hundred rupees start saving fifty from it, and invest in land because it is the one thing that will get doubled in the future.

Anurag Dobhal shares the update on his Lamborghini

Further in the vlog, Anurag Dobhal shares that the case regarding his Lamborghini is still in process. He hopes that everything will be clarified soon. Anurag has all the necessary documents ready, but due to the Holi holidays and elections in Uttarakhand, the procedure is getting delayed. He sounds confident about having the proper documentation and firmly believes that the car, which was confiscated due to the truck's fault, will be released soon.

Recently, Anurag was seen in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17. He recently collaborated with Khanzadi, also known as Feroza Khan, as they became friends during their time together in the Bigg Boss house.

