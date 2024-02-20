Within a few hours, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her fiance Apurva Padgaonlar will tied the wedding knot. The anticipation and excitement of their wedding is soaring high on social media as their fans eagerly await for their wedding pictures to be out. Ahead of their wedding, Divya and Apurva hosted a grand pre-wedding festivity, mehndi, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgoankar's mehndi ceremony:

Yesterday (February 20), Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar hosted their mehndi ceremony in Mumbai. While Divya looked gorgeous in a stunning yellow heavily embellished ethnic suit, Apurva also looked good in pastel pink traditional wear. Divya also tied a paranda to her hair which looks extremely beautiful. Posing for the media to dancing their hearts out at their pre-wedding occasion, the two are on cloud nine as they are about to get hitched.

Watch videos from Divya Agarwal and Apurva's mehndi ceremony:

Prior to their mehndi, the couple also hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration. This bash was attended my many celebrities like Jiya Shankar, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis and more. For this party, Divya stunned in a white golden sequined ruffle saree whereas Apurva opted for a black blazer suit.

Speaking about their wedding, Divya and Apurva are all set to get married today (February 20) at her home in Chembur, Mumbai. The Haldi ceremony is scheduled to happen today before the pheras. The wedding is set to be an intimate celebration which will be attended by close friends and family.

The buzz about Divya and Apurva's wedding has been in the air since last year. Now that the couple is finally getting hitched, fans are extremely excited. The Bigg Boss OTT winner also celebrated her bachelorette a few days ago with her girl gang in Goa.

The couple got engaged in 2022. For those who don't know, Apurva Padgaonkar proposed his ladylove Divya on her 30th birthday leaving her surprised and everyone in awe. He stole the limelight as he went down on his knees to propose to Divya. It was December 4, 2022, when the duo exchanged rings.

