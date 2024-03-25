Every year in Ramzaan, Bandra's renowned politician Baba Siddiqui hosts a star-studded Iftaar party for celebrities from the entertainment world. A sea of celebrities are spotted every year dressed in the best of their traditional attire to enjoy the feast at Siddiqui's Iftaar party. This year, the party was held on March 24, 2024, and several celebrities attended the event. Roumured couple Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh also attended the Iftar party.

Faisal Shaikh poses with Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair

Faisal Shaikh arrived at the party with rumored girlfriend Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan. While the duo has denied dating rumors, their fans see a crackling chemistry between the two while they play the 'just friends' card.

Faisal wore a white kurta-pajama paired with a white suit, while Jannat looked elegant in her green gown with silver embellishments. Ayaan Zubair wore a grey and white jodhpuri suit. The trio looked stunning. We're sure the entire FaiNat (Faisal and Jannat) fandom will be elated to see a glimpse of the duo together at the Iftaar party.

Have a look at Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and Ayaan Zubair's video from the Iftaar party:

More about Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have been together since their TikTok days. The duo appeared in a few music videos, which were loved by the viewers. In no time, the duo's chemistry became the talk of the town, and people started to believe that they were a couple in real life. The duo has addressed the rumors many times and denied dating; however, the same hasn't affected their friendship. They were also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as contestants.

Other attendees at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party 2024

Baba Siddiqui's iftaar parties are quite popular. This year, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Karan Kundrra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Palak Tiwari, among others, attended the bash.

