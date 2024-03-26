And the season of love and rivalry is again knocking on the doors! One of the most popular and talked-about dating reality shows, Splitsvilla, has returned with another season. The makers have recently dropped the promo of Splitsvilla Season 15, aka Splitsvilla X5, which is high in drama, romance, emotions, and rivalry. Hosted by the charming actress Sunny Leone and her co-actor from One Night Stand, Tanuj Virwani, the new chapter of the show is surely going to explode like nothing else.

Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair spotted in Splitsvilla X5 promo

The promo opens with Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani introducing the contestants. Surprisingly, Uorfi Javed is also seen, and she is bound to bring dramatic twists to the show. According to the promo, there are two villas named Splitsvilla X5 and Ex-Isle. Meanwhile, Tanuj loses his cool and shouts after he witnesses contestants engaging in verbal spats.

In one of the shots, we have Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair. They will be gracing the show as special guests. Besides them, there's one more surprise waiting for the audience. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and stunning beauty, Urvashi Rautea will also be seen spreading her 'jalwa' among the contestants of Splitsvilla X5.

From painful emotions to aggressive drama and spicy chemistry to unlimited entertainment, Splitsvilla X5 has much more to offer its viewers. Sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, "India’s spiciest dating reality show ka yeh season la raha hai kuch EX-tra special surprises Jahan ek taraf hai new found connection aur dursi taraf hai old affection! Get ready for MTV Splitsvilla X5- ExSqueeze Me Please Watch MTV Splitsvilla X5, co-powered by @newme.asia , @fixderma.skincare & @wildstoneofficial Starts 30th March, Sat-Sun 7 PM, only on MTV & JioCinema."

While Uorfi is said to be the mischief-maker, Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Urvashi Rautela are all set to turn up the heat in the villa and spread their magic.

For the unversed, the last season had Arjun Bijlani as Sunny Leone's co-host. With the new co-host, this season is already generating buzz as a must-watch for fans. Sunny and Tanuj are all set to recreate their magic on the screen after seven long years.

