Politicians Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique are famously known for their grand star-studded Iftaar parties that they host every year during the holy month of Ramadan. This is one such event that often makes headlines as all A-listers from the showbiz world are seen at the get-together. This year, Baba Siddique hosted the grand Iftaar party today (March 24).

Munawar Faruqui attends Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party:

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who has been in the headlines ever since he won the reality show, graced the grand Iftaar party. Munawar looked handsome in a green chikankari embroidered kurta and white pants. The standup comedian is all smiles here as he poses with the hosts of the event for the paparazzi.

Watch Munawar Faruqui's video here-

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party:

Social media sensation Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan also attended the Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party in style. For the Iftaar party, the couple chose to twin in white traditional outfits and look gorgeous together. While Gauahar wore a white traditional suit, Zaid sported a white Pathani. Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique arrived to greet the couple and even posed with them for the pictures.

Watch Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan's video here-

Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Ayaan Zubair arrive:

Stealing the spotlight as always, social media star and actress Jannat Zubair also attended the Iftaar celebration with her close friend Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu. Jannat's brother, Ayaan Zubair also accompanied them. Faisal wore an off-white pathani whereas Ayaan sported a blue printed kurta and white pants. Speaking of Jannat, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel-green traditional outfit. They were all smiles as they posed with the hosts of the event.

Watch Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and Ayaan Zubair's video here-

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas attend:

Another couple who attended the Iftaar celebration is former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas. Sana wore a black printed Burqa whereas Mufti sported a white pathani and wore a pastel green coat.

Watch Sana Khan and Mufti Anas video here-

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami:

Power couple Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami grabbed the spotlight as they arrived in gorgeous ethnic outfits. While Neha opted for a light peach heavily embellished sharara, Arjun looked handsome in a black chikankari pathani set.

Watch Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's video here-

