WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Manisha Rani drops 'random' video from railway station; asks, ‘Kis kis ka bhagne ka dream hai?’

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani, who also rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT 2, frequently keeps her fans engaged with updates from her daily life. Her authenticity and approachable persona have earned her a positive reputation in the industry. Manisha, known for her genuine character, today posted a whimsical video on her Instagram, sharing her fanciful thoughts on running away.

Manisha Rani’s hilarious video on running away from home

Manisha Rani, celebrated for her victory in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently uploaded a video, expressing her once whimsical dream of elopement. Her caption intriguingly reads, “Random video Kis kis ka Bhaagne ka dream hai ? Comments mei btaooo (Who all have the dream of running away? Tell me in the comments)?" In the video, Manisha is seen boarding the train to her destination, during her journey she decided to make it a fun ride, with this hilarious video.

In the footage, Manisha is seen embarking on a train journey to her destination, turning the travel into an entertaining experience with this comical video.

Inside Manisha Rani’s hilarious video

Manisha, who consistently captivates her audience with her comedic flair and authenticity, values humility and never strays from her roots, infusing her videos with genuineness. Today’s video perfectly mirrors her personality, as she humorously narrates a story through a mix of photos and videos, stating, “Ghar, Pariwaar, dost sab ko chor chadh k. Sara ladka ka dil tod tad k. Jiske liye ghar se bhaage. Wahi Bhaag gaya. Ye bhaagne ka dream lagta hai Is janam mien adhura hi rahega (Leaving home, family, friends behind. After breaking every guy's heart. The one for whom you ran away from home. That same person ran away. Seems like this dream of running away will remain unfulfilled in this life).”

Advertisement

Later, she is seen on a call, humorously lamenting over a heartbreak, joking about the consequences of spurning a beautiful woman.

More About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani, adored for her humorous and engaging posts, has gradually built a substantial fan base since her time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she formed a bond with fellow contestant Elvish Yadav. Beyond her career, Rani is passionate about societal change and aiding those in need. Actor Sonu Sood has previously shown strong support for her, expressing eagerness to collaborate on social initiatives.

Earlier this month, Manisha won the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy, celebrating her victory with underprivileged children. Her journey includes appearances on Dance India Dance Season 5, Bigg Boss OTT 2, and the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, with judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ: Times when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Datta grabbed headlines